Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsNational News

Actions

US forces stop a second vessel off the coast of Venezuela

Venezuela Seized Tanker
AP
FILE: The crude oil tanker Skipper recently seized by the U.S. off the coast of Venezuela, seen as the ship was traveling in a southwesterly direction and positioned approximately 33 kilometers north of Guadeloupe, in the southern Caribbean Sea, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
Venezuela Seized Tanker
Posted
and last updated

U.S. forces on Saturday stopped a second merchant vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters, two American officials told The Associated Press.

The tanker stopped voluntarily and allowed U.S. forces to board it, one official said.

RELATED STORY | Trump announces blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers

The move comes days after President Donald Trump announced a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers coming in and out of the South American country and follows the Dec. 10 seizure by American forces of an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast.

The officials were not authorized to discuss publicly the ongoing military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

RELATED STORY | Full video of Venezuela drug boat strikes will not be made public, Hegseth says

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg