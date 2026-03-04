Khamenei's son emerges as potential candidate to be Iran's next Supreme Leader

The joint U.S.-Israeli assassination of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend has left an abrupt power vacuum in Tehran, with no clear successor named. Analysts say infighting among Iran’s political and military elite is likely unfolding.

One potential successor is Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of the late leader. If the Shiite cleric rises to power, observers note it would mark a victory for hardliners seeking to maintain Iran’s current regime.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested his preference was “somebody from within” the regime to succeed Khamenei but offered no names. He acknowledged that many individuals his administration had considered for the role have already been killed since the launch of Operation Epic Fury over the weekend.

“Most of the people we had in mind are dead,” Trump said. “So, you know, we had some in mind from that group that is dead and now we have another group, they may be dead also — based on reports. So I guess you have a third wave coming in. Pretty soon we’re not going to know anybody.”

"I guess the worst case would be we do this and then somebody takes over as bad as the previous person," he added.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, still armed and committed to Iran’s long-standing policies, may influence the choice of the next Supreme Leader. Whoever emerges could either steer a new course or reinforce the current trajectory of the Iranian regime that has been in power for over 45 years.