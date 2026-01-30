Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles, attorney says

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles Thursday night while covering the Grammy Awards, his attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement.

Lemon told Scripps News last week he believed the Department of Justice would charge him in connection with a protest at a Minnesota church. Lemon has asserted that he was covering the protest as an independent journalist when a group of demonstrators confronted a pastor whom they accused of being an immigration enforcement agent.

"Instead of investigating federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case," Lowell said.