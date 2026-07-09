Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing said 'he wishes he hadn't done it,' roommate says in video

The defendant in Charlie Kirk’s killing told his roommate “he wishes he hadn’t done it” the day after the conservative activist was shot in the neck while speaking to a crowd at Utah Valley University, a recording played in court revealed Thursday.

Lance Twiggs, who was also defendant Tyler Robinson’s romantic partner, said in an interview with law enforcement that the interaction happened in their apartment in southeastern Utah, more than 200 miles from where Kirk was shot.

Later that same day — and only about an hour before turning himself in — Robinson posted "it was me at UVU yesterday,” in a chat room on the Discord social media platform, according to messages shown by prosecutors.

Defense attorneys unsuccessfully fought the public release of the statements from Twiggs and the chat room messages. They argued prosecutors would characterize the material as a confession, undermining Robinson's right to a fair trial if the statements are broadcast by the media.

But after prolonged debate that included an attorney for Kirk's family arguing for the material to be publicly released, state District Judge Tony Graf allowed a redacted version of the video interview to be played. Some parts were blacked out, with only audio.

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder and has not entered a plea. He turned himself in a day after the fatal shooting of Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump credited with helping galvanize young voters for the Republican in the 2024 election.

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Notes and text exchanges were reviewed in court

Prosecutors allege Robinson confessed in a note to Twiggs that read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.” Robinson also allegedly sent a text to Twiggs saying he targeted Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred.”

State Bureau of Investigation Agent Brian Davis recounted the exchanges between Twiggs and Robinson under questioning by a prosecutor Thursday. They included texts from Robinson worrying about leaving fingerprints on a rifle that belonged to his grandfather, which authorities believe he used to shoot Kirk. Others messages discussed engravings on bullet casings.

Prosecutors said ammunition found in the gun used to kill Kirk had engravings that included “Hey Facist! Catch!” and “If you Read This, You Are GAY.”

Robinson appeared to furrow his brow and smirk as the text messages about the engravings were displayed in the courtroom. He was dressed in a jacket and tie with one arm shackled to his waist and appeared to be taking notes with his free hand.

Twiggs spoke to authorities on Sept. 12 — two days after Kirk was assassinated while speaking to a crowd of thousands — and again on April 20, Davis said. He was given immunity for the statements, meaning what Twiggs said cannot be used against him in a potential criminal case.

Prosecutors contend the shooting endangered others at Kirk’s campus event — an aggravating circumstance that could make the crime punishable by death under Utah law. Robinson also faces possible sentence enhancements based on claims by prosecutors that he targeted Kirk because of his political views.

Twiggs said in the April interview that Robinson sometimes talked about politics, including Trump. But Twiggs said he never heard Robinson talk about Kirk before the shooting. The defendant also did not talk much about gender issues or LGBTQ rights, Twiggs testified.

Graf will decide at the conclusion of this week’s preliminary hearing if prosecutors have enough evidence to bring Robinson to trial.

Robinson’s attorneys have not commented on his guilt or innocence but have sought to get the death penalty taken off the table, so far unsuccessfully.

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Lawyers for Kirk's widow wanted all of Twiggs' statement made public

Attorneys for the media and for Kirk's widow, Erika, who has attended this week's hearing, had urged the judge to make Twiggs' statements and other evidence public.

“To not be transparent, to not be open and let the world see what happened will create doubt and distrust in the judicial system,” Kirk family lawyer Jeffrey Neiman said.

Neiman filed a request late Wednesday for all evidence against Robinson to be displayed openly and in real time during this week's hearing. Neiman wrote that Erika Kirk and Kirk's parents had waited 10 months for the hearing but at times have been denied the chance “to meaningfully observe” it.

The judge said in response that not all evidence would be openly displayed and he needs to protect the rights of both victims and the defendant.

Investigators say Robinson went to a rooftop near where Kirk was speaking and shot him once through the neck as the activist was taking questions from a crowd of several thousand people. Kirk was declared dead after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators found the suspected murder weapon — a bolt-action rifle with one spent round — wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near where Kirk was shot.

Robinson’s parents and two of his brothers sat behind him, in the front row of the courtroom gallery. Charlie Kirk’s parents and Erika Kirk sat a few rows back. Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, also was in attendance.

Robinson’s mom cried as the Discord messages were read in court. She rubbed the shoulder of one of Robinson’s brothers, who listened with his head bowed.