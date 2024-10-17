Defense contractor formerly known as Raytheon agrees to pay over $950M for fraud charges

The U.S. Department of Justice said that RTX Corporation — the defense contractor formerly known as Raytheon — has agreed to pay over $950 million in a case to resolve allegations that say the company defrauded the government and paid bribes to secure business with the government of Qatar.

The DOJ said in a release that Raytheon Company — which is a subsidiary of the Arlington, Va.-based defense contractor formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, is accused of "a major government fraud scheme involving defective pricing on certain government contracts and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the Arms Export Control Act."

The DOJ said the company also had violations in "its implementing regulations" and in "the International Traffic in Arms Regulations."

The company entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement in separate cases - those cases played out in federal court in Brooklyn and Boston.

The company agreed to hire independent monitors to oversee compliance with anti-corruption and anti-fraud laws and must show good conduct for three years, the Associated Press reported, citing DOJ information on the cases made public.

The money the company owes includes penalties in the criminal cases, as well as civil fines, restitution and the return of profits it derived from inflated Defense Department billing and business derived from alleged bribes paid to a high-ranking Qatari military official from 2012 to 2016.