Apalachee High School senior recounts shooting that left 4 dead

Four people are dead and nine were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, 45 miles outside of Atlanta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A student who was inside the school during the shooting, senior Josiah Meinert, described to Scripps News what happened.

"I was in my second period and I was just doing my work like I was supposed to," Meinert said. "And the smart board said 'lockdown' and everybody ran into the corner. The next thing you know I just started hearing gunshots like crazy. It's just such a surreal moment. It didn't feel real because you never think this would happen."

"They made us wait in the rooms until the sheriffs would come in and unlock the door. And they told us to put our hands up and to make sure we had no weapons. And then after that, they would close the door and lock it back up," Meinert said.

"It still feels like it's not real. But it is. And I'm kind of shocked this happened."

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta confirmed to Scripps News that it received one gunshot wound victim from the school.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said at a news conference Wednesday that a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.