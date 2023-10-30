Watch Now
UAW strike to end after reaching tentative agreement with GM

The UAW has reportedly reached an agreement with General Motors, days after reaching similar deals with Ford and Stellantis.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 09:50:28-04

After reaching recent tentative agreements with Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers have reportedly reached a tentative agreement with General Motors, which would bring an end to the strike of the major three automakers. 

CNBC and Bloomberg reported the tentative agreements. CNBC reported the new agreement comes with a 25% pay raise over the course of a 4.5-year contract.

The agreements would require a vote by UAW membership.

The agreement came after the UAW walked out Saturday night at a GM factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

At one point last week, more than 40,000 UAW  joined the strike, which covered seven plants and 38 warehouses. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

