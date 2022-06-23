"B.A.B.S" is a group of female minority skateboarders in Tucson who are trying to change the face of the sport.

The girls sat down with KGUN 9 to share their perspective on skateboarding and their hopes for the future.

Skateboarding is a traditionally male-dominated sport that these women are trying to change.

B.A.B.S was started by Yasmynn Lopez, aka "Y-Lo" and a couple of friends back in 2017. Now the group is up to 15 members. As for the B.A.B.S acronym, they say it can stand for whatever you like.

The group meets every week at Santa Rita Park and other skate spots around town.

The group is inclusive and they welcome people from all walks of life. They have weekend barbecues and hangouts to practice their moves.

According to Skateboarders H-Q, about 23 percent of skaters are female, and that’s a number these ladies are trying to change.

Yasmynn says the need for diversity in skateboarding is important. There are other groups across the country who are doing the same thing.

At the end of the day, they just want girls from all across Tucson to give it a try, and never give up on their goals and dreams, no matter what.

You can follow B.A.B.S on Instagram @babstagrammin and direct message the group for more information.