TUCSON, ARIZ.(KGUN) — All it takes is an idea and a call to Trinity Art Collective at 7455 W Twin Peaks Rd. in Tucson. Owner Tony Stannard makes it a point to work with precision and patience to make tattoo dreams come true.

“There are a couple of reasons why people get tattoos is to memorialize someone that's passed, an event that they cherish or simply just art,” Stannard said

Tony's client Eddie Lorge made his way to the tattoo chair because he wanted to honor his mother with a series of tattoos.

I've always been fascinated with it. I lost her in 2018 so, I just look at it every day I take a little bit of her with me wherever I go. There’s a cross, she always went on cruises so there’s a cruise ship," Lorge said.

KGUN 9 wanted to know more about what defines body modification and according to Tony there are alot of sides to it.

"Body modification is anything you do to adjust the way your body is. From dying your hair to getting a tattoo to piercing there’s scarification,” Stannard said.

Stannard says it takes time to perfect your craft, he has artists of all levels at his shop who use their talents to create works of art. Clients also have emotional attachments to their tattoos and for some it can be for cultural reasons or it can just simply a means of personal expression.

"Sometimes it's very tragic, I was part of a TV show "Hero Ink" where we got to tattoo first responders from the military to police to fire,” Stannard said.

There are also misconceptions about body modification and its impact on society.

“There are a few misconceptions about tattooing, it's more of a taboo to some people. There’s a stigma sometimes with the bad side of society with tattooing but in today's age with TV shows and everything else to showcase that we’re more than just that,” Stannard said.

According to the group Support Tattoos and Piercings at Work or STAPAW around 42% of American adults have at least one tattoo. Meanwhile experts say tattoos can also be addictive.

"Tattoos can be addicting, other times it can be therapy. Sometimes people come in here and spill their guts to their tattoo artist because we're not judgmental. It doesn't matter what the design is it has a significance to you," Stannard said.

Stannard also uses his skills to help survivors of cancer and other traumas deal with processing their experience and healing process.

"One of the ways that I do that is that I do breast tattoos on areolas for breast cancer awareness for free for women who have had the procedure done." Stannard said.

Whether you think its taboo or an every day thing body modification is a part of American life filled with colors and creative designs that will continue to grow and evolve in the years to come.

"I work on people anywhere from 18 and up . We’ve tattooed 85 and 87-year-old's that just decided to get their first tattoo, why not,” Stannard said.

