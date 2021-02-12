Work on freeway extension project underway in metro Phoenix

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Construction crews have begun work on a freeway extension project in the southeastern corner of metro Phoenix.

The Arizona Department says the $77 million project will extend State Route 24, also known is the Gateway Freeway, 5 miles eastward from Ellsworth Road to Ironwood Drive in an area near Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport.

The department says the extension is scheduled to open by late 2022 and provide drivers with a new route to east growing traffic demands. According to the department, there will be weekend closures of the westbound SR 24 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road in February and March.

