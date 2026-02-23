Tucson road work updates: Valencia and Sunset roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With several construction projects happening across Tucson, officials are providing updates on timelines and what drivers can expect in the coming months.

Valencia Road project

On the southeast side, construction continues on Valencia Road between Kolb and Houghton roads. Work began in November 2024 and covers nearly five miles.

Google Earth Valencia Road: Kolb to Houghton

According to the City of Tucson Transportation and Mobility Department, the project remains on track to be completed this summer.

Paving on the south side of Valencia Road is expected to wrap up in late spring. At that point, traffic will shift back to the south side, with vehicles eventually moving between both sides of the roadway as crews complete the remaining work.

Officials say there will be no full closures at major intersections. However, drivers may experience short-term impacts on side streets and driveways, including near Old Vail and Nexus roads.

Sunset Road extension

On the northwest side, work continues on the Sunset Road extension from Interstate 10 to River Road.

The project was originally scheduled for completion at the end of 2025 but was later delayed to spring 2026. The Arizona Department of Transportation says that timeline remains accurate.

KGUN 9 Drone video taken in November

In October, ADOT said crews still needed to complete final lane striping and lane configuration work on Interstate 10. The agency said additional details would be released as the spring completion date approaches, which officials estimate to be around March 20.

Tanque Verde sewer work

Roadwork taking place on Tanque Verde is impacting the WB right hand lane, from about Catalina Hwy to the ramp to get on Pantano Road.

A contractor confirmed this project is expected to be complete by the end of March.

———

Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.

WATCH GOOD MORNING TUCSON: