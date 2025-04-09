The people on the bus: Free Sun Tran class offers new, old riders tips on how to use system

Sun Tran, Tucson's primary public transportation provider, is offering "Learn to Ride" classes aimed at educating both new and seasoned riders on the intricacies of bus travel.

These sessions are designed to alleviate apprehensions and promote confidence among passengers.

Luz Navarrete, Community Outreach Manager for Sun Tran, emphasized the importance of these classes in breaking down barriers that deter individuals from utilizing public transit.

"A lot of people are nervous about riding because they don’t know what it is," she explained. "So we break that barrier down."

The classes offer comprehensive instruction on various aspects of bus travel, including understanding routes, locating stops, and requesting stops.

Navarrete highlighted the hands-on approach of the program: "When we’re done with all that in-class learning, we go out to an actual bus, and we show them everything we learned in the classroom on the bus."

Participants have found the sessions beneficial.

Esequiel Eckert, a student at Empire High School, shared his motivation for attending.

"I’m interested in riding the bus for next year." Reflecting on past experiences, he recounted, "When I was very young with my dad, and we didn’t really know how the bus worked, so we missed everything and had like a two-hour walk."

Eckert believes the classes provide a valuable opportunity for others.

"It’s a good learning opportunity for other people to learn how to ride the bus and learn that it’s safe," he said.

Sun Tran has scheduled additional "Learn to Ride" sessions on Wednesday, May 14, and Thursday, June 12.

These in-person trainings will be held at Sun Tran's Administration Building, located at 3910 N. Sun Tran Blvd.

Interested individuals are encouraged to RSVP by emailing SunTranMarketing@TucsonAZ.gov.

For those unable to attend, Sun Tran also offers virtual training resources and the "Riding with Us" booklet, available on their website.

In addition to educational initiatives, Sun Tran continues to operate fare-free services across all routes, including Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van, Sun On Demand, Sun Express, and Sun Shuttle.

This fare-free policy, directed by the Mayor and Council, is set to remain in place through at least June 2025.

