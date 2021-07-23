Watch
Semi truck hangs off edge of I-17 as monsoon storm hits the Valley

Posted at 8:12 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 11:20:31-04

PHOENIX — A semi truck is hanging off the edge of Interstate 17 near 19th Avenue.

ADOT says the truck was on Interstate 10 heading westbound on I-17 at the split when it somehow hit the edge.

The incident happened as a monsoon storm rolled through the Valley early Friday causing wet roads for drivers.

The Department of Public Safety says nobody was injured and the exact cause remains under investigation.

