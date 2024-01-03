Watch Now
Large truck and light rail train involved in crash in Mesa

All passengers are OK, Mesa police say
A light rail operator suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a light rail train and a large truck in Mesa on Wednesday morning.
MESA, AZ — A light rail operator suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a light rail train and a large truck in Mesa on Wednesday morning.

Mesa Police Department officials say the crash occurred near Robson and Main Street.

The train was knocked off the rails due to the impact of the crash and the driver of the train was also injured.

Police say all of the passengers on the train were able to escape without injury.

Main Street is expected to be shut down from Country Club Drive to MacDonald until the crash is cleared. Light rail travel is also impacted by the crash.

The cause of the crash and further details have not yet been released.

