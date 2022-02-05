Three people found dead in El Mirage home, investigation underway

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Three people were found dead in an El Mirage home Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home near Cactus and Dysart roads around 2 p.m. after police received a dispatch text message.

Responding officers talked with neighbors and got no response from the home, so they forced entry, finding three people inside. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a probable homicide, however, no suspects are believed to be outstanding. Police also determined there is no immediate threat to the community.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

