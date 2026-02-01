NAU fraternity pledge had to play drinking game before death, documents allege

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — An 18-year-old who died at a fraternity pledge event in Flagstaff was required to play a drinking game before his death, according to court documents.

The arrest paperwork for three of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity members details the pledge event with around 30 people off campus, near Northern Arizona University.

Authorities were called to the fraternity early Saturday morning after the teen was found lying on an air mattress unresponsive.

Court paperwork reveals that the 18-year-old and three other pledges first had to stand outside for about 30 minutes without talking. Then the pledges had to play a drinking game, that involved drinking an entire handle of vodka between them.

“They were reportedly given a handle of vodka and told they had to finish it together,” according to the arrest paperwork.

ABC15 spoke with a young man who is familiar with some of the fraternities on campus who described the game as one of the most dangerous drinking games he knows of, “It’s where you pass around a bottle of alcohol, the last guy in the circle has to drink everything that is left.”

The court paperwork goes on to say that the victim was heavily intoxicated and was laid on an air mattress.

He was discovered early Saturday morning unresponsive.

Officers with the Flagstaff Police Department found several bottles of vodka and Twisted Teas at the scene.

Three members of the fraternity, Carter Eslick of Scottsdale, Ryan Creech of Gilbert, and Riley Cass of Scottsdale, were all taken into custody and face a criminal charge of hazing.

The 18-year-old's cause and manner of death is still being investigated by the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office.

The investigation into the man's death remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Flagstaff Police at 928-774-1414, or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Northern Arizona University released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Northern Arizona University is mourning the tragic death of a student on Saturday. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his family, friends and all members of our community who are grieving.

We are aware that the Flagstaff Police Department has announced criminal charges against three individuals in connection with an incident that occurred at an off-campus residence associated with the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. We appreciate the diligence of the Flagstaff Police Department as they work to establish the facts and pursue accountability, and NAU stands ready to support the investigation as it unfolds.

We want to be clear: The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priorities. Violence, hazing or any other behavior that endangers others has no place at NAU. The university has robust hazing prevention [cisionone-email.nau.edu] training and requirements, and has high standards for the conduct [cisionone-email.nau.edu] of all NAU-associated organizations and individual students. The university is reviewing this matter under applicable university policies and student conduct processes, which are separate from the criminal justice system. In accordance with standard university processes, NAU has interim suspended Delta Tau Delta to allow a full investigation to take place and prioritize student safety. Consistent with privacy laws, we are limited in what we can share regarding individual students.

We recognize that this loss has deeply affected our campus. Counseling and support resources are available to students, faculty and staff."

Delta Tau Delta International Fraternity CEO Jack Kreman released the following statement regarding the incident at NAU:

“Delta Tau Delta International Fraternity is aware and deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Northern Arizona University involving members of the local chapter. The International Fraternity joins the campus community in mourning today and extends our deepest sympathies to the young man’s family and all those affected.

“The Fraternity is aware of an ongoing investigation into the incident and encourages its members’ cooperation with local law enforcement. Delta Tau Delta is committed to partnering with local officials and the administration at Northern Arizona University to understand what led to this tragedy.

“Pending the outcome of both the professional investigation and the subsequent internal investigation by Fraternity officials, the chapter remains on interim suspension. During this time, the chapter is prohibited from any activities, and all associated operations have ceased.

“Our position on hazing is clear: it is the antithesis of brotherhood and a violation of the values of Delta Tau Delta. Since our founding, the Fraternity has maintained strong policies barring hazing, and our organization vigorously supports the implementation of anti-hazing legislation, such as ‘Jack’s Law’ in Arizona and federal laws, such as the 2024 Stop Campus Hazing Act.

“Fraternities like Delta Tau Delta strive to create an environment where men can grow and thrive. Research consistently shows better personal, academic and professional outcomes for young men who join fraternities compared to their non-affiliated peers. It is for this reason that our organization so strongly rejects hazing. We know that brotherhood requires trust, and hazing betrays that sacred bond. We will continue to educate our members on upholding the principles of respect, integrity, and safety that define true fraternity membership."