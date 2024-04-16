This is where you can get free coffee and ice cream on April 16

Affogato anyone? Wawa is celebrating its 60th anniversary with free coffee for its customers on April 16, which happens to be the same day Ben & Jerry’s is giving out free ice cream cones.

You can grab a free hot coffee of any size from the convenience store chain’s self-serve coffee bar anytime on Tuesday, with no other purchase necessary. There will be other items, like teas and lemonades, available for 60 cents.

Wawa, named after the Pennsylvania town it is headquartered in, opened its first deli store in 1964 after starting as a dairy farm. Today there are over 1,000 locations, primarily along the East Coast, with a cult following for their made-to-order hoagies.

Not to be outdone, Ben & Jerry’s will celebrate its annual Free Cone Day at its locations throughout the U.S.

It first celebrated Free Cone Day in 1979 to thank its customers during its first year of business in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont.

You can get a free cone with your scoop flavor of choice at one of Ben & Jerry’s hundreds of scoop shops until close on Tuesday. No other purchase is necessary.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com