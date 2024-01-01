The US hits record oil production levels under Biden administration

The U.S. is producing more oil than ever, and that's helping gas prices stay low.

However, even amid inflation anxiety, the Biden administration isn't openly celebrating the increased output.

The U.S. has been producing 13.2 million barrels of crude oil per day, according to the Energy Information Administration.

That's higher than the record of 13 million set under President Donald Trump in November 2019. It's also millions more barrels than oil superproducers Saudi Arabia and Russia are producing daily.

This record output is helping to keep gasoline prices lower, with the national average now at $3.11 a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, prices at the pump are projected to see another yearly decline in 2024, for the second straight year.

On one hand, this could help President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, especially among voters anxious about inflation.

But on the other hand, it could hurt the president with voters concerned with climate change, who want to hear that he is doing everything he can to cut America's dependence on fossil fuels.

In fact, climate change is listed as the No. 1 issue among young voters who plan to vote for Democrats, according to recent polling by Tufts University.

That creates a very fine political line for the administration to walk, considering other recent polls that show support for President Biden among youth voters is fraying.

In an election year, that may be one reason why the president isn't touting America's record oil output.

