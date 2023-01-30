The Morning Blend Actions Facebook Tweet Email Want to "sea" the world biggest new cruise ships debuting in 2023 Want to "sea" the world, you can do just this in style with three new cruise ships coming within the year By: Hannah Winter Posted at 2:23 PM, Jan 30, 2023 and last updated 2023-01-30 16:23:59-05 Virgin Voyages "Brilliant Lady"Norwegian "Viva"Royal Caribbean "Icon of the Seas" Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!