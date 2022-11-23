Watch Now
Want to become a direct care worker?

PCOA and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona
PCOA, United Way of Tucson &amp; Southern Arizona have partnered to provide free training for people wanting a career in the field as a direct care worker
Posted at 5:29 PM, Nov 22, 2022
Pima Council on Aging (PCOA) is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Arizona, like the rest of the country is experiencing a dramatic shortage of in-home care workers. PCOA and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona have partnered to provide free training for people wanting a career in the field of caring for older adults and those with disabilities in the comfort of their home. All costs for testing, background checks and first aid training are also covered, along with job placement assistance. The program is made possible through funding provided by the State of Arizona.

For information and to register for FREE training to become a direct care worker, go to directcarejobsaz.org!

