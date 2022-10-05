Tucson Meet Yourself is back and bigger than ever

Tucson Meet Yourself is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

From the website:

The festival occupies 3 city blocks and Jacomé Plaza, in front of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave., Tucson AZ 85701

Friday, October 7 | 11am – 10pm (no performances between 2 and 5pm on Friday, but plenty of food and folk art)

Saturday, October 8 | 11am – 10pm

Sunday, October 9 | 11 am-6pm

Admissions

Tucson Meet Yourself is a FREE event. Please consider making a donation of any amount at the festival entry points, in donation boxes throughout the grounds, or buckets carried by volunteers at performance stages. Everything helps. You can also make online donation to our non-profit organization here.

Tucson Meet Yourself sells sodas, t-shirts, and merchandise during the festival to raise funds. All proceeds feed back into the festival and the costs of its production. Help keep the festival free!

Getting There

PUBLIC TRANSIT: FREE fares through Dec. 31!

SUN TRAN offers public transportation to Downtown Tucson.

offers public transportation to Downtown Tucson. SUNLINK STREET CAR : The “Church and Congress” stop gets you the closest to the festival.

: The “Church and Congress” stop gets you the closest to the festival. SUN VAN ADA-accessible transport.

BICYCLE:

Lots of bike racks downtown!

DRIVING

Metered street parking is free on evenings (after 5pm) and weekends.

Interactive Parking Map

Nearby parking garages:

Public Service Center Garage – 38 E. Alameda Street

– 38 E. Alameda Street City/State Garage – 498 W Congress Ave (Structure # 5 right underneath the Presidio District icon on this map .

– 498 W Congress Ave (Structure # 5 right underneath the Presidio District icon . El Presidio Garage – 160 W Alameda

– 160 W Alameda Public Works Garage – 50 W Alameda

– 50 W Alameda La Placita Garage – 211 S Church Ave (entrance from Jackson, between Church/Stone)

– 211 S Church Ave (entrance from Jackson, between Church/Stone) Main Library Garage – 101 N Stone (entrance on Alameda St)

– 101 N Stone (entrance on Alameda St) Pennington Street Garage – 110 E Pennington (enter at Scott Ave)

– 110 E Pennington (enter at Scott Ave) Plaza Centro Garage – 345 E Congress (near Hotel Congress, the Rialto and Maynards)

– 345 E Congress (near Hotel Congress, the Rialto and Maynards) Depot Plaza – 45 N 5th Avenue

– 45 N 5th Avenue Franklin Lot – 50 W Franklin (2 blocks North of TMY Festival)

– 50 W Franklin (2 blocks North of TMY Festival) Catalina Lot – 419 W Congress (2 blocks West of TMY Festival)

– 419 W Congress (2 blocks West of TMY Festival) Tucson Convention Center Parking Lots A, B & C

Additional Parking is available in private parking lots.

ACCESSIBILITY: Learn about our festival accessibility improvements here.

ALCOHOL: Tucson Meet Yourself is an alcohol-free event.

DOGS: Dogs are allowed at Tucson Meet Yourself, but the festival can get busy and it is often hot. We ask dog owners to exercise common sense and courtesy. Consider your dog’s comfort–and that of other’s–first.

EMERGENCIES: Tucson Police Department officers are dispatched throughout the Festival area. Approach Festival volunteers or staff (identifiable by their TMY t-shirts) for assistance. In case of an emergency call 911.

FREE SPEECH: The Festival takes place in public plazas and streets, free of charge and without enclosures. Therefore anyone can exercise their First Amendment right to free speech. By City of Tucson ordinance, it is required that petitioners or free speech individuals or groups move about the area instead of remaining stationary. These petitioners are not endorsed by Tucson Meet Yourself or its parent organization, Southwest Folklife Alliance. Proselytizing, haggling, soliciting business, or engaging in disrespectful noise-making activity that disrupts neighbors, stages, or Festival audiences will not be tolerated. If you observe any such disruptions, please approach Festival volunteers or staff for assistance.