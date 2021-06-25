Summer entertaining and lifestyle essentials

The Honey Baked Ham Company and Wyndham Hotels are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend.

From outdoor parties, to travel advice, and so much more—we have you covered with all the lifestyle essentials for summer.

About Joann Butler:

LifeMinute TV Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Joann Butler is an award–winning lifestyle journalist, video producer, and Mom of two boys. Butler has traveled the world covering beauty, fashion, music, design, wellness and lifestyle trends from the red carpets of Hollywood to the runways of Europe. As a hard news reporter she’s covered everything from death row to political conventions and day-to-day breaking news. Butler has interviewed world-leaders, royalty, and some of the most noted names in entertainment and has directed a long list of notable journalists, including the late Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, who called her “one of his favorite editors.” Butler and her lifestyle reports have been seen and heard on hundreds of TV, Online, OTT, Radio and out-of-home media platforms across the US and Canada for years.