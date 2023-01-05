Power your home with Geneverse
Consumer Electronics Showcase 2023
Without the power to see the future, look no further, Geneverse seeks to bring you the power of peace of mind
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 14:40:05-05
Gourvitz/Geneverse is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
Learn more at geneverse.com!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.