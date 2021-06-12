Pour Moi Skincare: Beauty tailored for our Tucson skin

Pour Moi is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

The reason why Pour Moi won one of TIME magazine’s best 100 inventions is because their concept of Climate Smart skincare is so unique. They are the only ones in the world to formulate day creams to align you’re your local weather. The iconic Mountain Day Cream is formulated specifically for our local climate this time of year in Tucson. It’s made in France, with our air pressure, altitude, and temperature guiding the formula.

It’s a climate’s range of temperature and humidity that either hydrates or dehydrates your skin — turning it from oily to dry, or to everything in between. The skin launches biological responses to control the effect of the outside temperature on the body, so that it can manage it’s hydration levels in relation to the humidity present. Pour Moi’s Climate-Smart® skincare is scientifically formulated to mimic the various behaviors of healthy skin in different places and seasons. This is especially important today when climates are harsher and more unpredictable.

For more information on how it can work for you, click here!