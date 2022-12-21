Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Holiday gifts that make a difference

Student Banking
Want to make a difference this season with meaningful gifts that will matter long after the holidays are over?
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 17:20:04-05

Chase is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

For more information go to chase.com/studentbanking!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 ANYWHERE YOU STREAM