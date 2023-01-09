Help restock food bank shelves at annual HSL Properties Stuff-the-Bus event

HSL Properties and Sun Tran are partnering to sponsor a “Stuff-the-Bus” food drive to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona this Friday, January 13th.

Donations will be accepted from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. this Friday at Catalina Canyon Apartments, 2300 W. Ina Road in Tucson.

Alex Steiniger, long-time host of the Morning Blend and the new Morning Blend co-host, Ashley Hawk will on location to accept your donations! Swing by to say hello.

Non-perishable food items such as canned soups, boxed cereals, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, and canned meats such as tuna fish, chicken, and corned beef are needed. Monetary donations are also accepted.

After the holidays, the shelves at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are often bare. We ask everyone to make a donation, whether big or small, to help local families in need.

VISIT THIS LINK TO MAKE AN ONLINE DONATION

Please refrain from donating items in glass jars, frozen turkeys, or items that have expired.