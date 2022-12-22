Ashley Hawk to join 'The Morning Blend' as co-host

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9's The Morning Blend will be welcoming a new co-host in the new year.

Tucsonan Ashley Hawk got her start in television working both in front of and behind the camera after graduating from Loyola Marymount University with a double major in screenwriting and communications.

Hawk's online followers may know her best for her health and nutrition television content, including her Food Network show "How Healthy Happens." On the show Hawk, a registered dietician with a master's degree in nutritional science, helped her viewers discover healthy eating.

"I'm thrilled to enter this next chapter of 'The Morning Blend' with Ashley Hawk on the team," co-host Alex Steiniger said. "With so much to explore in Southern Arizona, her vibrancy and dietary expertise will add a whole new layer to the program."

Ashley Hawk Ashley Hawk won the title of Miss Arizona 2019.

Before taking her career to the national level, Hawk says she loved her time in Tucson, where she grew up riding horses in Tanque Verde wash.

"Growing up in Tucson I relied on KGUN 9 as my trusted community and news resource," said Hawk. "I am thrilled to bring my experience on board and become part of the Morning Blend team."

Hawk says it was working with children and families that initially inspired her career endeavors in nutrition.

Now a mother to a two-year-old girl, Hawk is able to relay her health and wellness knowledge to viewers using not only her educational background and media experience, but also the expertise that comes with raising a family.

Ashley Hawk Registered dietician Hawk has appeared on the Food Network and other television programs around the country.

The Morning Blend airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. on KGUN 9, following the 11 a.m. newscast. Be sure to tune in to see Hawk join Steiniger on set, as well as out and around the Tucson community.

"We're going to have a blast," said Steiniger.