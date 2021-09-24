Get the pearly whites you always wanted with Power Swabs

The Power Swabs® system was first introduced in 2008 with a breakthrough, patented teeth whitening technology developed by celebrated dentist Dr. Martin Giniger. In fact, Dr. Giniger’s Power Swabs home teeth whitening product is proven to whiten teeth as well as white strips, but with far less sensitivity and greater ease of use. To accomplish this, Power Swabs whitening products use a patented combination of clinically-researched ingredients to reach between enamel and break the molecular bonds between positively charged stained molecules and the negatively charged surfaces they are bound to for a platinum white clean. An added bonus to the gentle formula is that it works on cosmetic dentistry as well as natural teeth.

Dr. Martin Giniger has 30 years of experience working as a dentist, and he has over 23 years of experience developing teeth whitening kits with the world’s largest oral care companies such as Proctor & Gamble, Church & Dwight, and Colgate-Palmolive. Teeth whitening reviews show that Dr. Giniger is a leading authority in the formulation of professional teeth whitening and over-the-counter dental products. Renowned for developing breakthrough whitening toothpaste, whitening swabs, whitening strips, as well as other oral care products for consumer and professional application, Dr. Giniger is the recipient of the prestigious NIH Physician-Scientist Award and the Academy of Oral Medicine’s Lester Burkett Memorial Award, and is recognized as one of the world's foremost experts on teeth whitening and dental health.

