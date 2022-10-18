CareMore Health: National Check Your Meds Day

CareMore Health is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

CareMore Health is an advanced primary care provider that delivers life-changing care for Tucson residents, particularly those with complex and chronic health conditions. They take time to get to know each patient as a person and understand the physical, social, and emotional issues that affect overall well-being.

Their physician-led care delivery model is a team-based approach that includes staff nurses, behavioral health specialists and case managers. The model stresses prevention and early intervention to help keep patients out of the hospital. And they know that patients are more likely to stay healthy at home, where their trained care providers can also address social drivers of health including food security/nutrition, transportation, and other factors.

As part of National Check Your Meds Day, CareMore is encouraging Tucson residents to meet with pharmacists to review the medications they’re taking to help identify any potential issues.

