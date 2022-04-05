'Britain's Got Talent' finalists, The Jive Aces, return to Tucson

From the website:
Come see the UK's #1 jive and swing band, the Jive Aces! *Britain's Got Talent Finalists!* Don't miss these high-energy, skilled performers as they play some great music and amaze and entertain the audience with their antics! *All ages welcome. *There will be a small dance floor on Wednesday night!
- If you order online, you must purchase the entire table. (No social seating at this time) For odd-numbered parties, groups, or to use a gift card or season pass, please call #520-529-1000.
- We do not require vaccines or masks at this time, but we do highly suggest the wearing of masks when not eating or drinking and when walking around the theater.