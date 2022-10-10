Arizona Theatre Company presents THE LION
A heartwarming and powerful one-man folk musical
Max Alexander-Taylor stars in the lead role of Ben with a supporting cast of five guitars. You don't want to miss this story about courage with music about finding it
Posted at 3:03 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 18:04:58-04
Arizona Theatre Company is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
Experience the show at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson through October 15th. Phoenix from 10/20 to 11/6.
Get your tickets now!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.