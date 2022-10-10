Watch Now
Arizona Theatre Company presents THE LION

A heartwarming and powerful one-man folk musical
Max Alexander-Taylor stars in the lead role of Ben with a supporting cast of five guitars. You don't want to miss this story about courage with music about finding it
Arizona Theatre Company is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Experience the show at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson through October 15th. Phoenix from 10/20 to 11/6.

