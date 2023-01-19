Vail HS English teacher Amanda Dunn goes beyond the textbook

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amanda Dunn is an English teacher at Vail Academy and High School.

“I’ve been working here for 7 years,” says Dunn. But teaching is in her blood.

Dunn says, “I come from a long line of teachers. Both my grandparents were teachers and my dad as well.”

When she was in 6th grade, she knew right away she wanted to follow in their footsteps. It’s a career that has brought Dunn so much joy.

She says, “I love that every day is completely different. Being with them all day, learning what they know and helping them reach their full potential.”

And she’s not just an English teacher. Dunn also coaches chess and track at the high school.

Regardless what she’s teaching her students, Dunn works hard to help shape the next generation.

Dunn says, “I work really hard to live by example and show the hard work, caring, and compassion that my parents taught me and I try to instill those values in my students.”

Dunn is one of nine finalists up for the teacher of the year award.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 18.

