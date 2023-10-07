Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie rakes in over $100M in pre-sales

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" film has already pulled in an historic amount of money for AMC Theaters, and advanced ticket sales for the movie had only been open for 24 hours.

The theater chain said ticket sales revenue in the United States reached over $100 million in a single day of sales, making it the first time in its 103-year-history the company pulled in that much money in one day.

The concert documentary is set to open in 8,500 theaters around the globe, including in the U.S., starting on Oct. 13.

The theater chain said it's seen strong ticket sales in the U.S., highlighting its theater choices including premium film venues like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and Prime at AMC.

AMC Theaters said the film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays across all U.S. AMC locations.

AMC will sell tickets for the concert film on its website, and has planned a screening for the film's world-premiere on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.

The theater chain is the largest of U.S. exhibitors, and dominates the European exhibition market and other areas of the world. The company also operates its Odeon-branded cinema locations which are outside the United States.

