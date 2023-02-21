Vertical storage solutions can save you floor space

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When you look around your home, do you wish you had a better way to keep your stuff organized? Maybe getting your home in order was one of your 2023 resolutions and you just haven’t had to time to get to it. Or, maybe you’ve been struggling to find the right storage solutions for your home.

You don’t have to wait until your annual spring cleaning routine to start working on the challenging areas in your house. In fact, finding the right storage solutions can make regular house cleaning easier than ever.

When considering the best storage solutions for your home, why not go vertical? Storing items vertically not only helps decrease clutter by getting things off the floor, but it also maximizes the square footage of your home. A win-win!

Here are five vertical storage solutions we found that will give you back valuable space in your home.

Let’s be honest. Kids’ bedrooms or playrooms need constant attention. Many times that’s because storage containers for kids aren’t always easy to use.

The MAGDESIGNER Toy Storage Bins Organizer works well for kids because they are big, open bins that stack on top of one another. This makes it easy for little ones to reach and put away their favorite toys. Their plastic construction makes them lightweight, but durable. And, the storage organizer has wheels, which make them easy to move around the room.

Each unit comes with six stackable bins for ideal vertical storage. You have your choice of white or multicolored bins for the same price. For a limited time, Amazon is offering a $5 discount coupon when ordering.

Nearly 1,300 Amazon customers gave these bins a 4.7 out of 5-star overall rating,

“Love these baskets!” said Holly, an Amazon-verified reviewer. “These are great for our needs – very sturdy…Use them for kid toys, dog toys, art supplies, [and] garage storage organization. Definitely recommend!”

Need more storage space for your bedroom or a closet, but don’t want a bulky piece of furniture? This slim, modern 5-drawer dresser might be your perfect storage solution.

This storage tower is almost 4 1/2 feet tall with drawers almost 1 foot deep and 18-in. wide. Its wooden frame and fabric drawers are decorative, yet sturdy. You can put it in your room or tuck it in a closet, thanks to its size.

Add a whole new section of storage in your closet with these vertical hanging shelves. It just takes a few minutes to assemble the metal frame and fabric shelves. Then, hang it from the closet rod and extend it to more storage space in a snap.

With more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating, this closet storage solution will not only keep your closets more organized, but it can also help make morning routines easier.

Amazon reviewer Alyssa Z. bought the 5-shelf hanging storage tower to help make mornings easier for her son.

“Love this organizer. I chose this one because it has 5 shelves and I use it for my son’s school outfits for the 5 days of the week,” Alyssa wrote in her 5-star review. “He’s 5 and there is plenty of room for pants, shirts, socks, shoes, and even a sweatshirt when it gets cold out.”

Transform a pantry or closet door into the ultimate storage solution with this over-the-door organizer available on Amazon.

Each rack on this 8-shelf storage unit holds up to 22 pounds, providing plenty of space and strength to store anything from spices and canned goods in the kitchen to towels and toiletries in the bathroom.

This organizer has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating and gets high marks for easy assembly, its adjustable racks, and ample space to store many items.

“Very easy to put together, and really holds a lot,” wrote Amazon reviewer KSmith in a 5-star review. “It Gives me more room in my pantry and takes up wasted space.”

Tired of trying to dig through your kitchen utensil drawer or counter container? Get those spatulas, spoons, and serving utensils up and out of the way with these under-counter holders.

This 2-pack of utensil holders goes up easily and each one holds up to six items. Plus, you can rotate the hooks to get easy access to whatever you need while cooking.

You can also use these under cabinet holders in the bathroom to store loofahs, brushes, and other items that can clutter up a sink counter or vanity.

With a 4.3 out of 5-star rating, these hooks get high marks for ease of installation, their ability to stay in place after their installation and convenience.

“I have my cooking utensils up and out of the way,” wrote Gaylan Prator in a 5-star review. “Very handy.”

Prator wrote that screws were used to give some extra security to the mounted rack, but that was due to the fact her kitchen cabinets are made of wood.

