Sterno’s At-Home S’mores Maker Lets You Bring The Campfire Inside

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love the chocolate, marshmallow and graham flavors of that favorite campfire treat, the s’more, we have the perfect gadget for you: a tabletop s’mores maker!

This S’mores Maker Jr. from Sterno is priced at just $14.99. It gives you a cozy and safe small fire right on your kitchen table that roasts marshmallows for s’mores in seconds. For indoor or outdoor use, the tabletop s’more maker comes with a safety screen to protect you from the open flame, a can of Sterno S’mores Heat and two roasting forks.

Sterno sent me the tabletop s’mores maker to test out, so I could see if it’s worth purchasing.

The s’mores maker comes pretty much ready to go; the only assembly you have to do is put the roasting forks together. It includes a can of fuel in the box, so for your first use, simply add the ingredients for s’mores.

If you’ve ever used canned heat, you know it lights pretty quickly and gets very hot. S’mores Heat is no exception, catching fire and becoming ready to roast a marshmallow almost immediately. I found the s’mores maker actually roasts better than a campfire; this is likely because the safety screen traps some of the heat.

I have a habit of accidentally catching my marshmallows on fire too quickly — and yes, that was the case here. It took 5 seconds! But, once you’ve turned one marshmallow into blackened debris, you’ll know to back it away from the s’mores maker a bit more on the second round. (Unless, of course, you want your marshmallows burned!)

This s’mores maker is well worth the $15 price tag. Amazon reviewers like it, too — more than 600 have given it a 4.4 out of 5-star rating and say it’s a good value that makes a perfect, easy-to-use gift.

While I found the s’more maker was fun and worked perfectly, there is one downside. It comes with one container of canned heat that burns for just 45 minutes. That means you’ll need a new can pretty much every time you use the s’mores maker, and these costs will add up. You can find Sterno’s S’mores Canned Heat on Amazon at the current price of $9.31 for two cans, making each can about $4.65.

Combined with the costs of your s’mores ingredients, you can have a cozy indoor s’mores night for less than $10 each time. Personally, I think the bonus of getting to stay warm inside and still have a campfire vibe is worth that price, but you’ll want to make sure you always have canned heat on hand for when a s’more craving hits.

Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

Looking for something just a bit different? Amazon has a handful of s’mores makers, including larger versions that work well for bigger families or when you’re hosting parties.

Sterno also has this Family Fun S’mores Maker that allows you to roast your marshmallows in the center while keeping your s’mores ingredients organized. Priced at $24.99 right now, it also includes two roasting forks and two built-in s’mores building stations.

You’ll also find this Nostalgia Indoor Electric S’mores Maker that has more than 9,000 5-star reviews (and a 4.4 rating from more than 14,000 customers). It currently sells for $29.98. This s’mores maker uses an electric flameless heater, so all you need is an open outlet to plug it into. It comes with two stainless steel roasting forks and includes four compartment trays.

Reviewers say it’s easy to use and makes a great gift.

“Such a great buy! Totally worth it,” wrote Amazon customer Kylee Ostrup. “It makes the perfect golden marshmallow too that will make the chocolate melt perfectly on your s’more! Safe for kids to use other than to keep hands away from the hot surface (obviously). Total recommend!”

To make things even easier, you can also grab this Hershey’s S’mores Caddy for $28 and up (currently available only through third-party sellers) that looks like a giant Hershey’s chocolate bar. It holds a full bag of marshmallows and has space for graham crackers and chocolate, too.

If you enjoy s’mores year-round, you’re going to want to pick up one of these!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.