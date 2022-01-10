Yankees' Balkovec to become first female MiLB manager, reports say

The New York Yankees are making history.

Rachel Balkovec is set to become minor league baseball’s first female manager.

According to the Associated Press, she’s been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons.

The Tarpons are the Low-A affiliate of the Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired her in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a major league baseball organization.

Before that, the 34-year-old worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox.

She first joined MLB in 2016 when the Astros named her the strength and conditioning coach at Double-A Corpus Christi, the news outlet reported.