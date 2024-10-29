Vegas Golden Knights look to remain undefeated on home ice against Calgary Flames

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to remain perfect on home ice as they close out a four-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Monday.

This season, the Knights are 6-0-0 at T-Mobile Arena and are on a three-game winning streak.

The Flames enter Monday night's game following back-to-back losses to the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes.

Adin Hill was the first on the ice for the Knights at morning skate, indicating he will start in net tonight. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said following skate that defenseman Nic Hague is still out with an injury and considered day-to-day.

Mark Stone currently leads the league in points with 4 goals and 13 assists. He was named the NHL's First Star of the Week.

Jack Eichel is one assist away from his 100th with VGK. And it's also his birthday!

Shea Theodore is three points away from 300 points as a Knight.

You can watch the game on Arizona 58.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Arizona 58 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Arizona 58 (KWBA) can be found as Channel 18 on Cox Cable, Channel 8 on Xfinity and as Channel 58 on DIRECTV and Dish Network. Arizona 58 is Channel 58.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Arizona 58 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.