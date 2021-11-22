USFL announces teams for upcoming 2022 season

The first eight teams that will be a part of the United States Football League were announced on Monday.

On Monday, the league announced that the cities getting teams will be New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Houston, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, and Auburn Hills.

The north will consist of the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The south will consist of the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

"We're excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL," said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations, in a news release. "These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season."

The league, which first began in 1983 but folded in 1985, was rebooted in June.

The league is set to kick off in April 2022.