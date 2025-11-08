Tobe Awaka grabs 18 rebounds in double-double, No. 13 Arizona rolls over Utah Tech 93-67

TUCSON, Arizona — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tobe Awaka had 12 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Koa Peat scored 18 points and No. 13 Arizona rolled to a 93-67 win over Utah Tech on Friday night.

The Wildcats (2-0) overcame a sloppy start and some defensive breakdowns by shooting 57% from the floor to win their 24th straight home opener.

Anthony Dell’Orso had 15 of his 18 points in the first half to spark Arizona out of its funk and Brayden Burries finished with 18 points. Peat hit 6 of 7 shots in the follow up to his 30-point college debut in Monday's 93-87 win over defending champion Florida.

Awaka dominated inside all night and so did Arizona, which outscored Utah Tech 58-24 in the paint.

The Trailblazers (2-1) had some good moments offensively after an ugly start, but wore down against the bigger Wildcats. Ethan Potter led Utah Tech with 15 points.

Arizona followed its impressive win over No. 3 Florida by committing five fouls and three turnovers in the opening 4 1/2 minutes against the Trailblazers.

Once the Wildcats and Dell'Orso got rolling, Utah Tech had no answer.

A starter most of last season, Dell’Orso came in firing off the bench, hitting consecutive 3s during and 18-2 run that put Arizona up 31-16. Dell'Orso had 15 points by halftime and Arizona hit 16 of 30 shots, but had a hard time shaking Utah Tech.

The Trailblazers took advantage of defensive breakdowns by the Wildcats, using a couple of short runs to stay within 44-37 at halftime.

Burries converted a three-point play that made it 56-44 with about 4 1/2 minutes into the second half and Arizona led be double figures the rest of the way.

Dell'Orso and Burries each hit three of the Wildcats' seven 3-pointers.