The Caitlin Clark Effect: How the rookie phenom is transforming the WNBA

We are witnessing a sports phenomenon unlike any other in recent memory, and maybe ever.

Caitlin Clark's second trip to Atlanta with the Indiana Fever set a second arena attendance record as more than 17,600 fans were packed to the rafters to see a player who is truly changing the game.

Clark and the Fever might be fighting for a spot in the WNBA playoffs, but they have affected the entire league. The Atlanta Dream usually play in a 3,500-seat arena but moved to 17,000-seat State Farm Arena, just to accommodate the fans who want to see Caitlin Clark.

"Just to have this many fans come out and watch these two teams play, it's just an exciting time for women's basketball," Fever head coach Christie Sides told Scripps News. "To fill this arena, it's incredible. They're loud. It can change the game. Just love where women's basketball is right now with the fan support."

The Fever have been leading the league in both home and away attendance as fans just can't get enough of Clark.

"It's not something that ever gets old for me," Clark said. "To see all these young kids, how many young girls really like me in the world — wow there are just so many of them."

When asked how Clark has handled all of the attention this year, Coach Sides said it was something she'd already grown accustomed to before entering the league.

"You know when you say 'all of this,' this is something she's been dealing with and going through the last few years, right?," Sides said. "So she got a head start on us for what this was going to be like."

What it's been like has been an unusual sports phenomenon, but also an unusual opportunity for everyone.

"I've been here quite a while. I've been in the league for eight years," Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray told Scripps News. "So, I mean, just to see the growth of the league each year, it's just amazing. More eyes. More opportunity. So, I mean, I think it's a great thing."

Veteran Dream center Tina Charles, the league's second-leading scorer of all time, agrees.

"For me personally, I've been in the league for 14 years. So, obviously we know who Caitlin Clark is and what she's been able to do," said Charles. "Her impact in this league and especially this year. However we can get it, I'll take it. For me personally, just thankful to be a part of it and still here to witness it."

Clark has proven to be a special player at a special time and understands the moment.

"These are moments people spend a lot of time and money and effort to make special, for whether it's their kids, whether it's their friends, or whoever they're coming to the game with," said Clark. "And for me to be a small part of that and just get to do what I love, it's pretty easy for me so I feel very fortunate."

So does the WNBA.

League attendance for Fever games has more than doubled from what it was a year ago, television viewership is way up, and Indiana Fever team store sales are up more than 1,000%.

The rookie probably won't win the MVP award, but it's hard to argue that Caitlin Clark isn't the league's most valuable player.