Texas officials identify human remains as missing girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware

Authorities in Texas say the human remains found last month in Harris County have been identified as the missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told NBC News that the remains of a 29-year-old woman were found on Dec. 10, 2021.

On Saturday, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences positively identified the remains as those of Taylor Pomaski, People reported.

Pomaski was last seen at a party at her home in Spring, Texas, on April 25, 2021.

ABC News affiliate ABC13 reported that her family reported her missing on May 11.

Ware was arrested in April 2021 in Montgomery County for alleged possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon, People reported.

He was released on a $23,000 bond five days before Pomaski was last seen.

According to authorities, they questioned the former San Francisco tight end in June about her disappearance, NBC News affiliate KPRC reported.

But on June 11, he was picked up for failure to appear in court and has been held without bail ever since.

Gilliland told the media outlets that "the investigation is still open and active, and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close."