Tetairoa McMillan returns to Arizona in Cardinals/Panthers matchup

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers had a discouraging first performance of the season, a 26-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Playing the Arizona Cardinals could be exactly what they need to get back on track.

The Panthers (0-1) have struggled against most of the NFL over the past several seasons, but one exception is the Cardinals. Carolina has won seven of the past eight in the series dating to 2015.

Last season, the Panthers eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention with a 36-30 overtime win on Dec. 22.

“I’m not really worried about the past,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. “Obviously, that was an unfortunate turn of events for us, but I think for me personally, I’m not motivated by it. I’m motivated by being where my feet are, taking a day at a time, going into Sunday feeling good about what we put in this week.”

Arizona (1-0) got a season-opening 20-13 road win over the Saints last week.

Carolina is hoping for a bounce-back performance from third-year quarterback Bryce Young. He completed just 18 of 34 passes for 154 yards, one TD and two interceptions against the Jaguars.

McMillan heads back to Arizona

Panthers first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan returns to Arizona, where he played for the Wildcats and finished as the school’s all-time leader in yards receiving. The No. 8 pick in this year’s draft already looks like the team’s best option in the passing game after Carolina traded Adam Thielen.

McMillan had five catches for 68 yards, had another 16-yard grab called back because of a holding penalty and drew a pass-interference penalty, resulting in a 22-yard gain in Week 1 against the Jaguars.

“I thought he played fast,” Canales said. “I thought he looked very comfortable out there one-on-one outside. We moved him around a little bit, and he showed an ability to be able to handle that. He and Bryce (Young) were on the same page timing-wise, so I was really pleased with the way he played.”