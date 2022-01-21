Tennessee Titans step up to find fan's missing wedding ring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As the Tennessee Titans dominated the Miami Dolphins at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Jan. 2, thousands of fans were celebrating the win. However, there was one fan who suffered a tremendous loss.

Or, so he thought.

Up in the stands, longtime Titans fan Chad Davis was celebrating another touchdown during the final home game of the regular season.

"I know it was when I was giving a high five but that ring is so heavy and my hand shrunk and that thing came off, and my hands were numb," Davis said. "I didn’t feel a thing."

On the long drive to his home in Chatanooga, Tennessee, he was still celebrating the win when he realized what he had lost.

"We were probably about 15 minutes or 20 minutes from Chattanooga when I knew it was gone," Davis said. "My stomach sank, you know? I was like, 'Golly bum what the heck? How am I going to explain this?'"

His wedding ring represents his two great loves — the fiery passion he has for his wife and the fireball of the Tennessee Titans. In fact, the ring is emblazoned with the Titans' logo.

"It meant something special to me because she knew how much I loved the Titans so she had it specially made," Davis said.

Davis assumed it was gone forever, but at the suggestion of his son, sent out a tweet.

I lost my wedding band somewhere at the game today.

From the day we got married.

Sick to my stomach.

Was sitting in section 202.

Please share incase someone found it.

I would pay to recover it. @Titans #Titans pic.twitter.com/PPJWh3vGVb — Chad Davis (@Chadro53) January 3, 2022

Eventually, it caught the eyes of Titans leadership, who sent out stadium security to look for it.

"I mean the snow was literally coming down in Nashville at that time when they sent people out to look for the ring," Davis said.

Maybe it was luck or something more, but the ring was found and is now back where it belongs — on Davis' finger.

Davis says he will be in attendance this Saturday when the Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals in a playoff game. To make sure he never loses his ring again, he has a few precautions in place.

"Gloves are probably going to be on, and they’re gonna stay on. And if I take a glove off, it’s gonna be on the right hand, not the left," Davis said. "I’ve always loved this team, I will continue loving this team but this just gave me more validation of how much I do love this team."

This story was originally published by Chris Davis on Scripps station WTVF in Nashville.