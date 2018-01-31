Tampa Bay Rays cut ties with team physician amid video alleging inappropriate conduct

The Tampa Bay Rays have cut ties with team physician Dr. Michael Reilly amid a YouTube video alleging inappropriate conduct against him.

Reilly has been with the Rays as long as they have been a franchise and also spent time as a doctor with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He also reportedly has a private practice at St. Anthony's in St. Petersburg.

Scripps station WFTS in Tampa learned Dr. Reilly was suspended the same day the Rays organization learned about the claims on YouTube. Dr. Reilly was let go yesterday, WFTS learned. WFTS also learned none of the players or Rays staff complained about Dr. Reilly to the Rays organization.

John Higgins, Sr. Vice President of Administration/General Counsel for the Rays released the following statement:

“We have very recently become aware of a video accusing Dr. Reilly of sexually abusing a former employee of his medical practice. We have ended our contractual relationship with him, and we have also alerted the St. Petersburg Police Department and Major League Baseball of this situation.”

The video was uploaded by Brianna Rah on YouTube and she said she released it in hopes that her speaking out could save future victims.

BayCare Health System also offered a statement on Dr. Reilly:

Dr. Michael Reilly is a non-employed member of St. Anthony’s Hospital medical staff.



We are concerned about the nature of the allegations and are empathetic towards any victims of sexual abuse. We will determine next steps as more information becomes available.

St. Petersburg Police was made aware of the video by the Rays. The department is looking into it and doing their due diligence, but are in the fact finding stages of the investigation.

Dr. Reilly offered the following statement after the video was released:

I recently watched the YouTube video. While I am deeply troubled by the allegations made, I am sympathetic to the pain she has expressed.



I deny her allegations of sexual abuse. We did, however, have a consensual relationship when she was an adult, which I regret.



I’ve dedicated my life to medicine and making our community a better place to live, so having my reputation tarnished in this manner is disturbing.



The video has already had serious repercussions for me and my family. As a result, I am consulting with legal counsel, and I am not in a position to say anything further at this time.



In the meantime I ask that you allow my family and me our privacy as the process plays out.



Mike Reilly, M.D.

A former patient of Dr. Reilly's said the accusations are "completely shocking." Jessica Fuls has been under Dr. Reilly's care at his private practice on the campus of St. Anthony's Hospital since 2001.

"I applaud her for being able to finally find her words and find her comfort to be able to come out and say that," said Fuls. "I hope that any other victims that might be out there, that they can find their voice and come forward."

Editor's Note:

We want to let you know that the woman who made the video is related to an employee of WFTS, although that person does not work in our news department and is not part of our editorial process.