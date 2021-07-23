Suns fan, moved by Bucks fans' kindness, donates to Wisconsin hunger-relief group

MILWAUKEE — A Phoenix Suns fan who flew to Milwaukee for Game 3 of the NBA Finals was so touched by the kindness and hospitality of the people of Milwaukee that he made a generous donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to show his appreciation.

Feeding America shared a note written by Suns fan Adam Richardson.

"Go Suns, but thank you Milwaukee for your incredible generosity!" he wrote.

The Bucks beat the Suns in Game 3 and went on the win the NBA Championship in six games.

Feeding America wrote on social media Thursday to thank Milwaukee for the good vibes. They also thanked Richardson for his generous donation to the food relief organization.

Hey Milwaukee! Thanks for being so awesome to our visitors. This @Suns fan sent in a very generous donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as a way to show his appreciation. #MKEPride #VisitMKE @BucksCommunity @Bucks pic.twitter.com/mXkfuSqmh1 — Feeding America E WI (@FeedAmericaWI) July 22, 2021

Feeding America operates food banks in Milwaukee and the Fox Valley region of Wisconsin to help those facing hunger. They also work to improve the health of residents.

This story was originally published by Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.