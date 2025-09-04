Sun Tran holds input meetings on proposed route discontinuation

Sun Tran held a public input meeting, Thursday for community members to give feedback on the proposed discontinuation of its Route 22.

The route runs from the Ronstadt Transit Center to El Rio Golf Course.

It is one of Sun Tran's lower-performing routes, according to a Comprehensive Analysis completed by Sun Tran in 2023.

People at the meeting were able to ask questions and get feedback on the proposed change.

"Regardless of what the change is, even if it is just a couple of minutes, it will affect someone," said Davita Mueller, Director, Service Planning & Development for Sun Tran. "So, we are trying to make sure we affect the least number of people; that we make sure that we are not causing adverse affects for people that need to use transit."

Sun Tran is still looking for other options. No decision has been made yet.

The public input meeting was one of several being held around Tucson in regards to the Route 22 proposal.

The remaining meetings are:

- Friday, Sept. 5 at noon, at the Joel D. Valdez Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

- Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m., at the Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.

- Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., at the Golf Link Library, 9640 E. Golf Links. Road.

- Friday, Sept. 12 at noon, as a virtual meeting, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88377278306

