REPORT: Alex Meruelo stopping his attempts to bring 'Coyotes' NHL team back to the Valley

The team made the move to Utah in April
Multiple reports say Alex Meruelo is stepping down as owner of the former Arizona Coyotes.
Arizona Coyotes
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 25, 2024

PHOENIX — Alex Meruelo is reportedly stopping his efforts to bring an NHL team under the Coyotes name back to the Valley, according to NHL insider Craig Morgan.

Meruelo was expected to be one of several bidders eyeing the land near Scottsdale Road north of Loop 101 as a new home for the Coyotes. However, that land auction was put on pause recently by the city, with no rescheduled date in the near future.

The team had its final game in the Valley in April at Mullett Arena before moving to Utah. The hope was that Meruelo and the NHL could figure out a way to bring an expansion team under the Coyotes name back to the Valley in the coming years. However, with Meruelo stepping down the hopes of hockey returning to Arizona come with even bigger doubt.

ABC15 has reached out to Meruelo for a statement.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC15 for the latest.

