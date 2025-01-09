Rams/Vikings Wild Card game could move to Arizona if wildfires prevent Los Angeles from hosting

The Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings are prepping for a Wild Card game on Monday that is scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to the National Football League, the game could potentially move to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ due to the devastating wildfires.

Officials say they are still monitoring the situation and a change of location will come IF it's necessary.

Per the NFL, Phoenix would be the alternate venue for Monday night’s Vikings-Rams matchup if wildfires in Los Angeles force a relocation of the game.



The league’s statement: pic.twitter.com/ws9xsg1fez — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2025

According to officials, five people have died and 70,000 residents have been evacuated due to the fires in Southern California.

NFL officials say they will "closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA."

