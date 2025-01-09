Watch Now
Rams/Vikings Wild Card game could move to Arizona if wildfires prevent Los Angeles from hosting

Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.
The Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings are prepping for a Wild Card game on Monday that is scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to the National Football League, the game could potentially move to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ due to the devastating wildfires.

Officials say they are still monitoring the situation and a change of location will come IF it's necessary.

According to officials, five people have died and 70,000 residents have been evacuated due to the fires in Southern California.

NFL officials say they will "closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA."

