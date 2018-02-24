That final match was a 5-5 tie entering the eighth end (much like a baseball inning) with Team USA having the final shot and a chance at the equivalent of a grand slam home run. Skipper John Shuster threaded the needle for a perfect shot to take two Sweden stones out of the scoring range and give America five scoring stones, creating a virtually insurmountable 10-5 lead.
Shuster's journey of Olympic bronze in 2006, followed by failure in 2010 and 2014 and eventual removal from the U.S. team, was one of high emotion. It was his perfect-when-it-had-to-be shot that defeated Canada in the preliminaries and kept America alive, followed by his cathartic tears in an interview with NBC Sports.
Team USA's Matt Hamilton also grew into a bit of a cult star with his mustacheoed presence that helped draw the viral support for this team of everyone from Aaron Rodgers...