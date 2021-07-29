Americans Finke, Dressel win gold for U.S. swim team at Olympics

American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke both won gold on Wednesday.

Dressel won his first-career individual gold medal in the 100m freestyle, while Finke captured gold in the debut of the men's 800-meter swimming freestyle, the Associated Press reported.

Dressel held off defending Olympic champion Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, with an Olympic-record time of 47.02 seconds.

Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov claimed bronze.

Dressel already has three gold medals, which he won in relays.

In the 800-meter race, Finke was able to hold off Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, who won silver, and Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk, who claimed bronze, the AP reported.

The race was decided at the very end, with Finke trailing in fourth place before turning on the speed on the final lap to bypass three other swimmers to clinch gold.